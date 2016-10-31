The Weeknd Announces “Starboy: Legend Of The Fall” Tour

Following his month-long stint in Europe, The Weeknd has announced his North American “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” tour.

“Phase One” begins on April 25 in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues until its final stop on June 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans can expect “surprise guests,” and information regarding early access and tickets can be found on The Weeknd’s site.

From Rolling Stone:

“Five months (and one canceled festival appearance) after the Weeknd’s last concert, Abel Tesfaye returned to the stage this weekend to headline New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience Friday night. Not counting the Weeknd’s SNL appearance, the gig marked the live debut of ‘Starboy” and “False Alarm,‘ two tracks off the singer’s new album, due out November 25th.

The Weeknd has two more dates scheduled for 2016: A November 25th show at Toronto’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and a December 30th gig in Las Vegas.”

Check out the upcoming tour dates below.

The Weeknd Tour Dates

April 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 26 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

April 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

May 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

May 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

May 18 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

May 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

May 23 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 24 – Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills

May 26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

May 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 31 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

June 2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

June 3 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 4 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

June 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

SOURCE: Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Matthew Eisman / Getty

The Weeknd Announces “Starboy: Legend Of The Fall” Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: