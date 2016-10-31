The Weeknd Announces “Starboy: Legend Of The Fall” Tour

Following his month-long stint in Europe, The Weeknd has announced his North American “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” tour.
“Phase One” begins on April 25 in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues until its final stop on June 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans can expect “surprise guests,” and information regarding early access and tickets can be found on The Weeknd’s site.
From Rolling Stone:
“Five months (and one canceled festival appearance) after the Weeknd’s last concert, Abel Tesfaye returned to the stage this weekend to headline New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience Friday night. Not counting the Weeknd’s SNL appearance, the gig marked the live debut of ‘Starboy” and “False Alarm,‘ two tracks off the singer’s new album, due out November 25th.
The Weeknd has two more dates scheduled for 2016: A November 25th show at Toronto’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and a December 30th gig in Las Vegas.”
Check out the upcoming tour dates below.
The Weeknd Tour Dates
April 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 26 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
April 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
May 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
May 18 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
May 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
May 23 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 24 – Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills
May 26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
May 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
May 31 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
June 2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
June 3 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 4 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
June 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
