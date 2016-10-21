VA Dept of Corrections Probation & Parole To Reduce Re-Arrest [AUDIO]

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”nZeVoK0Fm5ve” player=”Wm1KnTqNgtRA”]

Here is Chief of Henrico VADOC Probation and Parole Jerry Fitz and Deputy Chief Karen Wilson of Richmond as guests on Community Conversations this weekend.

I am Miss Community Clovia and I want our families and friends to stay out of prison for life. Life after incarceration starts with probation and parole. There has been a culture shift at the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole. Join me for Community Conversations with guests from the VADOC the districts of Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield and Petersburg this Saturday at 9 a.m. on 99.3/105.7 Kiss or download the mobileAPP at KissRichmond.com

The October 29th event is FREE but registration is required through October 26th. Register here

Over 2,000,000 people are, currently, incarcerated in the United States jails or prisons (US Department of Justice). Approximately, 95% of those people will eventually be coming home. Studies have proven that those individuals released, who have family support, are less likely to be re-incarcerated! This is why #familiesforsuccess is so important. Let’s stop the vicious cycle of recidivism. Please join VADOC, on 10/29/2016, for the largest family re-unification event in the history of VADOC.

Families of inmates in prison and jail are invited to participate in the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Districts of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield and Petersburg “Welcome Home Families for Success” event on October 29, 2016 at the Arthur Ashe Center. The center is located 3001 North Boulevard in Richmond, Virginia “Welcome Home Families For Success” is a FREE event so RSVP now. There will be community resources tables, prizes, food and dialogue about incarceration, probation and parole, heroin and opiate addiction, re-entry, cognitive community, mental health counseling and much more. VADOC Probation and Parole districts hope to assist families and inmates to bridge the gap between incarceration and their return to society. Clovia Grooms Lawrence is the host/facilitator #FamiliesForSuccess

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: