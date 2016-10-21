VA Voter Registration Extended Through October 21, Register To Vote!

RICHMOND, VA – Today, a federal district judge in Alexandria extended the deadline for citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia to register to vote through Friday, October 21, 2016. This extension will provide all eligible Virginians with the opportunity to participate in the 2016 November General Election by registering to vote on or before October 21, 2016.

Eligible Virginians who submit a voter registration application or update an existing voter registration record in any of the following methods may participate in the 2016 November General Election:

In-person to the office of their local general registrar by 5pm on Friday, October 21 st

By mail postmarked on or before Friday, October 21 st

Online at vote.virginia.gov through 11:59pm on Friday, October 21 st

To an NVRA designated state agency, such as the DMV or a social services office, by October 21st.

Currently registered Virginia voters and eligible Virginians that have already submitted a registration application do not need to take any additional action.

Department of Elections’ Commissioner Edgardo Cortés stated, “Today’s court decision to extend the voter registration deadline through Friday, October 21st gives eligible Virginians additional time to register or update their current voter registration record. The Department is working diligently to inform the public of this opportunity to ensure that all eligible Virginians can participate in the November General Election. We encourage Virginians to access the Citizen’s Portal at vote.virginia.gov today or use one of the many other options available for registering to vote.”

In addition to registering to vote, Virginians may also check their current voter registration status, find their polling location and apply for an absentee ballot on the Department’s Citizen Portal at vote.virginia.gov .