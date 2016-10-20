CLOSE
Frank Ocean Gave His First Interview In Three Years At The White House

Ocean speaks to reporters about his choice to rock checkered Vans to the White House and whether or not he'll be endorsing Hillary Clinton.

To call it an “interview” may be pushing it, but nonetheless, Frank Ocean gave his first Q&A in over three years at Obama‘s final state dinner. In a minute-and-a-half video clip, Ocean speaks to reporters about his choice to rock checkered Vans to the White House and whether or not he’ll be endorsing Hillary Clinton.

From Complex:

“Ocean wore checkered Vans to the event, which the reporter interviewing him noticed immediately. When asked why he chose such casual shoes, he said, ‘Probably because it’s my first time here,’ before admitting that he actually hadn’t put that much thought into it. ‘You can’t think. You just have to do things,’ the singer said. Ocean, who took his mother Katonya Breaux to the event, was asked if he ever envisioned himself attending a State Dinner. ‘No, I didn’t,’ he admitted. ‘I think that explains the Vans.’

Ocean was also asked if he would be doing any benefit concerts for Hillary Clinton. Ocean, who has not performed live since 2014, seemed a little surprised at the question. ‘Concerts?’ he asked. ‘Probably not.’”

Watch the video clip above.

SOURCE: Complex, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: FilmMagic / Getty

Frank Ocean Gave His First Interview In Three Years At The White House was originally published on theurbandaily.com

