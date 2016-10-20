CLOSE
King Tutt
Breaking: Virginia Voter Registration Deadline Extended!!!

US-VOTE-ELECTION

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

A federal judge has ordered the state of Virginia to extend the expired voter registration deadline after a major crash of the registration website stopped many from registering on Monday October 17th.

The Department of Elections posted this message on Facebook after the website crash

“The Department of Elections online voter registration system is experiencing an unprecedented activity level that has caused it to slow down and sometimes be completely unresponsive.”

Per the order, the registration date has been extended to Friday October 21st at 11:59 p.m..

