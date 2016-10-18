CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Frank Ocean Won’t Be Receiving A Grammy Award For ‘Blonde’—Here’s Why

Neither 'Blonde' nor 'Endless' were submitted for consideration.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2014 Pemberton Music And Arts Festival

Though Blonde and Endless were released before the 2017 Grammy eligibility cutoff date of September 30, a source has confirmed with Billboard that neither were submitted for consideration by Frank Ocean‘s reps, label, or management.

From Billboard:

“‘Blonde’ (also known as ‘Blond’) — which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the week ending August 25 with 276,000 equivalent-album units, the third-largest total of the year — was released on Ocean’s own Boys Don’t Cry imprint, although many traditional label functions for the still digital-only release were handled by Apple Music. Whether the album was intentionally not submitted for the Grammys or an oversight took place — which may have been the case last year with Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling,’ which also was not submitted — was unclear at press time.”

Was the snub intentional?

This wouldn’t be the first time Ocean’s finessed an independent release. In 2011 — one year after his deal with Def Jam was made official — he released his acclaimed mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra, outside the bounds of his contract. Though Def Jam was in talks to officially re-release the project through the label, those plans never saw the light of day. Endless, the visual album that preceded Blonde just a day prior, reportedly fulfilled the terms of his deal with Def Jam.

Billboard reached out to Ocean’s reps, but they’ve yet to respond to their request for comments.

The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on February 12, 2017.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Andrew Chin / Getty

Frank Ocean Won’t Be Receiving A Grammy Award For ‘Blonde’—Here’s Why was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Frank Ocean

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 4 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 4 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close