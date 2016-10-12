“Martin” Star Tommy Ford On Life Support

“Martin” star Tommy Ford has been on life support in an Atlanta hospital for days and close friend Anthony Anderson stated on social media that he had passed away. There are conflicting reports as of today.

According to information received, Tommy suffered an aneurysm that ruptured in his abdomen and had been hospitalized since Sunday.

Tommy starred in all 5 seasons of “Martin” as the title character’s level-headed best friend who always had trouble explaining exactly what he did for a living.

Tommy’s health had declined daily and sources said he was not expected to survive through day! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and his friends and fans.

