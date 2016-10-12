Over 2-Million Incarcerated 95% Coming Home Get Ready October 29th

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”DrH97ACjwmhf” player=”Wm1KnTqNgtRA”]
Deputy Chief Karen Wilson of VADOC Probation and Parol, District 1.
Over 2,000,000 people are, currently, incarcerated in the United States jails or prisons (US Department of Justice). Approximately, 95% of those people will eventually be coming home. Studies have proven that those individuals released, who have family support, are less likely to be re-incarcerated! This is why #familiesforsuccess is so important. Let’s stop the vicious cycle of recidivism. Please join VADOC, on 10/29/2016, for the largest family re-unification event in the history of VADOC.
Families of inmates in prison and jail are invited to participate in the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Districts of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield and Petersburg “Welcome Home Families for Success” event on October 29, 2016 at the Arthur Ashe Center. The center is located 3001 North Boulevard in Richmond, Virginia
The October 29th event is FREE but registration is required through October 14th. Register here
“Welcome Home Families For Success” is a FREE event so RSVP now. There will be community resources tables, prizes, food and dialogue about incarceration, probation and parole, heroin and opiate addiction, re-entry, cognitive community, mental health counseling and much more. VADOC Probation and Parole districts hope to assist families and inmates to bridge the gap between incarceration and their return to society. Clovia Grooms Lawrence is the host/facilitator #FamiliesForSuccess
The Best And Worst Looks From The 2016 Hip Hop Awards
The Best And Worst Looks From The 2016 Hip Hop Awards
1. TI1 of 11
2. Rich The Kid2 of 11
3. Fat Joe3 of 11
4. DJ Khaled and Consequence's son4 of 11
5. DJ Holiday and wife Ebony5 of 11
6. DJ Drama6 of 11
7. Desiigner7 of 11
8. Dae Dae8 of 11
9. Consequence and his son9 of 11
10. Fat Joe, Remy Ma10 of 11
11. 21 Savage11 of 11