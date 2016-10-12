Radio One, Breaking Ground At Lumpkin’s Slave Jail

| 10.12.16
Once known as the Devil’s half acre,” plans for advancing the Lumpkin’s Jail site to a museum or memorial are officially underway.

Monday, October 10 the City of Richmond broke ground on the future site development. Radio One’s Miss Community Clovia was on location for the historic event. Other guests included state and local officials.

Lumpkin's Groundbreaking Ceremony

Source: Clovia/ione / Clovia/ione

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell was the guest of honor at the ceremony. “We will never give up the fight for equal rights, equal opportunity, civil rights and justice for all. No matter of the color of the skin, the person whom you love, or whatever your background. We are open and welcome to everyone,” said McDonnell.

Lumpkin's Groundbreaking Ceremony

Source: Clovia/ione / Clovia/ione

From the mid 1800s through the Civil War, the Lumpkin’s slave jail was used as a holding area for slaves that were ready to be sold. A place of unimaginable horror, many slaves died at the jail from torture and disease.

The new monument is a good way to honor the struggle of those that went on before us.

Lumpkin's Groundbreaking Ceremony

Source: Clovia/ione / Clovia/ione

