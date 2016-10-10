CLOSE
Solange Just Scored Her First No. 1 Album On The Billboard 200 Chart

Congratulations are in order.

'A Seat At The Table' Listening Event

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Congratulations are in order.

Billboard reports that Solange just earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with her phenomenal release, A Seat At The Table. The milestone adds Solo and Beyoncé to the ranks of famous siblings who have scored No. 1 albums as solo artists (previously: Michael Jackson and Janet JacksonMaster P and Silkk the Shocker).

Solange’s debut album, Solo Star, hit No. 49 during its first week in 2003. Her sophomore effort, Sol-Angel & The Hadley St. Dreams, reached No. 9 in 2008.

From Billboard:

“The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new Oct. 22-dated chart (where A Seat at the Table bows at No. 1) will be posted in full to Billboard’s websites on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

On Oct. 4, industry prognosticators suggested that A Seat at the Table would earn around 60,000 units in its first week — perhaps 5,000 behind 22, A Million. Solange’s set continued to build steam as the tracking week came to a close, surpassing its first-week forecast.”

Last week, Solange shared a short documentary chronicling the beginning stages of A Seat At The Table.

Check out the intimate video below.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Solange Just Scored Her First No. 1 Album On The Billboard 200 Chart was originally published on theurbandaily.com

