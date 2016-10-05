CLOSE
T.I. Addresses War On Drugs & Mass Incarceration For Vevo’s “Why I Vote” Campaign

Chris Brown For iHeartRadio Live With Special Guest T.I. At The iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles

Following the release of Us or Else, T.I.‘s musical protest against police brutality, the “Warzone” rapper continues to make his voice heard as part of Vevo’s “Why I Vote” campaign.

“The lower level drug offenders got the most time,” he says in a video clip. “[That] broke up families, removed fathers from raising sons. It just destroyed communities. This is how mass incarceration started.”

T.I. says he votes to change these injustices and fight for equality in America. He also addresses “incentivized incarceration.”

“Private investors buying prisons for their own profits should not be legal,” he expresses. “I think those jobs should go back to the American people. I don’t believe that’s constitutional. I don’t think it’s fair.”

T.I. isn’t the only one speaking out with Vevo. Vic Mensa’s also speaking out against police brutality in the wake of the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was one of his best friends.

Watch both videos below.

 

SOURCE: Rap-Up | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

T.I. Addresses War On Drugs & Mass Incarceration For Vevo’s “Why I Vote” Campaign was originally published on theurbandaily.com

