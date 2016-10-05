T.I. Addresses War On Drugs & Mass Incarceration For Vevo’s “Why I Vote” Campaign

Following the release of Us or Else, T.I.‘s musical protest against police brutality, the “Warzone” rapper continues to make his voice heard as part of Vevo’s “Why I Vote” campaign.

“The lower level drug offenders got the most time,” he says in a video clip. “[That] broke up families, removed fathers from raising sons. It just destroyed communities. This is how mass incarceration started.”

T.I. says he votes to change these injustices and fight for equality in America. He also addresses “incentivized incarceration.”

“Private investors buying prisons for their own profits should not be legal,” he expresses. “I think those jobs should go back to the American people. I don’t believe that’s constitutional. I don’t think it’s fair.”

T.I. isn’t the only one speaking out with Vevo. Vic Mensa’s also speaking out against police brutality in the wake of the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was one of his best friends.

Watch both videos below.

SOURCE: Rap-Up | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

‘Us Or Else’: T.I. & Other Rappers Who’ve Recently Addressed Police Brutality

Jay Z Calls US War On Drugs An ‘Epic Fail’

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS) 1. Kanye West joined Russell Simmons for the Occupy Wall Street protests. Source: 1 of 20 2. Jay Z and the Brooklyn Nets stand in solidarity with Eric Garner. Source: 2 of 20 3. Dave Chappelle posed with his hands up for Mike Brown on the red carpet. Source: 3 of 20 4. J. Cole joined the protests in Ferguson after Mike Brown’s death. Source: 4 of 20 5. Q-Tip joined the Mike Brown protests in New York. Source: 5 of 20 6. Beyonce and Jay Z supported Trayvon Martin’s parents after his death. Source: 6 of 20 7. Russell Brand joined the Occupy Wall Street protests. Source: 7 of 20 8. Not only did Lupe Fiasco join the OWS protest, but he named a song after it. Source: 8 of 20 9. Mark Ruffalo joined the human climate campaign. Source: 9 of 20 10. Russell Simmons was joined by Katy Perry and Russell Brand during OWS. Source: 10 of 20 11. Jay Leno protested the Brunei Hotels in Beverly Hills. Source: 11 of 20 12. Susan Sarandon joined OWS protests. Source: 12 of 20 13. Al Sharpton always gets his voice out to the masses during times of protest. Source: 13 of 20 14. Rev Run, Minister Benjamin Chavez Muhammad, and Alicia Keys at the Mobilization for Education Hip-Hop Summit Action Network’s protest of Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s proposed education budget cuts. Source: 14 of 20 15. Anne Hathaway protested at Union Square for the Occupy Wall Street campaign with her boyfriend Adam Shulman. Source: 15 of 20 16. George Clooney spoke during “Save Darfur: Rally To Stop Genocide.” Source: 16 of 20 17. Actor Sean Penn and Reverend Jesse Jackson marched with activists during an anti-war rally. Source: 17 of 20 18. Spokesperson Hayden Panettiere at a conference for her Save the Whales campaign. Source: 18 of 20 19. John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged a ‘bed-in for peace’ and intended to stay in bed for seven days as a protest against war and violence in the world. Source: 19 of 20 20. Chris Brown, Wale, Nelly and a few more celebs posed with their hands up in support of Mike Brown. Source: 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS) 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

T.I. Addresses War On Drugs & Mass Incarceration For Vevo’s “Why I Vote” Campaign was originally published on theurbandaily.com