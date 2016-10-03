CLOSE
King Tutt
Breaking: Donald Trump Lost Over $900 Million In 1995, Avoided Taxes For 18 Years Afterwards

Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

In a shocking story on Sunday by the New York Times, it is being reported that alleged multi-billionaire Donald Trump reported in his 1995 taxes that he lost almost a billion dollars from failed investments in casinos, real estate and a now-defunct regional airline which in turn earned him a free pass with the IRS to avoid paying personal taxes for the next 18 years!!!

What’s hard to believe is that Trump’s 1995 claim of $916 million in net operating loses was 9,000 times the average amount claimed that year.

I guess the rich do get richer while the poor get poorer!!!

See story here

 

