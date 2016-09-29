Hundreds gathered at Coconut Grove’s La Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday afternoon to pay respect to late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Fernandez, who was drafted by the Marlins in 2011, died in boat crash on Sunday, September 25.

Before making its way toward Coconut Grove, the hearse that carried Fernandez’s body met with mourning teammates at Marlins Park. They escorted the hearse to Coconut Grove, where they arrived around 2:40 p.m., according to The Miami Herald.

Footage from the pitcher’s funeral procession shows he was loved by many. The newscaster in the below video notes sports anchor Steve Shapiro not being able to “ever remember having seen an outpouring or a demonstration of love as we see right here.”

Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado told The Miami Herald, “My generation adopted him as a son.”

“You would think that someone that’s a star would not care as much about his roots, but he did,” he said. “He’s the symbol of everything that is Cuba. It’s a loss that everyone has felt as if he were family.”

While it was originally believed that Fernandez drowned following the crash, other reports state his death was most likely caused by trauma.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement shortly after Fernandez’s death saying, “He was one of our game’s great young stars who made a dramatic impact on and off the field since his debut in 2013. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Miami Marlins organization and all of the people he touched in his life.”

Watch footage from the procession below.

SOURCE: The Miami Herald, Mashable, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Shawty Lo’s Cause of Death Revealed & Funeral Arrangements Announced

R&B Legend Kashif Dead At 56

Footage From Jose Fernandez’s Funeral Procession Shows Just How Much He’ll Be Missed was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: