New York Jets’ Jarvis Jenkins Sponsors Reading Center For Young Men At Harlem Barbershop

New York Jets defensive end Jarvis Jenkins is giving back in a big way.

On September 27, the NFL player stopped by the International Barbershop on Malcolm X Boulevard to read to students in support of nonprofit organization Barbershop Books.

“The main thing I want to do is tackle literacy,” Jenkins told Bossip. “There’s more to life than just Instagram. There’s more to life than just Facebook. I wanted to give them a platform where they can learn, and still have fun.”

Barbershop Books seeks to foster reading spaces inside of barbershops for young boys ages 4 to 8.

“This innovative approach connects black men and families to black boys’ early reading experiences,” their website explains. “It also improves boys’ access to culturally relevant, age appropriate, and gender responsive children’s books, while increasing the amount of time boys read for fun.”

Jenkins read a story aloud to the kids before relaying some words of encouragement.

“It took my dad to stay on me to understand education is important,” he shared. “You can go far in life, but make sure you get your education. Education is key.”

