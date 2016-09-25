CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

[Video] Will Smith & Oprah Winfrey Recite Quotes From Historic African-American’s During The #NMAAHC Dedication

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

September 24th, 2016 will go down in history as one of the great moments in African-American History as the Smithsonian National Museum Of African-American History & Culture officially opened it’s doors. Politicians, celebrities and people from across the U.S. came to celebrate the achievement.

During the event we saw performances from Stevie Wonder & Patti Labelle, speakers such as Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) spoke on what it took for this day to come and others recited quotes and literature from some of the greatest Black authors, poets & speakers.

In the clip above, Will Smith and Oprah Winfrey recited some quotes and poems from Zora Neale Hurston, Toni Morrison, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and more with a little comedy. Check it out.

Related: [Video] Patti Labelle Endorses Hillary Clinton, Sings “A Change Gonna Come” At #NMAAHC

Related: Michael Jordan Donates $5 Million To African-American Museum

National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.

Photos From The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Celebration

16 photos Launch gallery

Photos From The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Celebration

Continue reading Photos From The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Celebration

Photos From The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Celebration

[Video] Will Smith & Oprah Winfrey Recite Quotes From Historic African-American’s During The #NMAAHC Dedication was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Oprah Winfrey , Will Smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close