Nike’s Self-Lacing Sneakers Will Hit Shelves In November

Each shoe has an internal cable system made from fishing line and a pressure sensor in the sole so the sneaker automatically tightens.

That self-lacing sneaker that Nike not-so-subtly teased in 1985’s Back to the Future II is finally coming to fruition.

The Nike HyperAdapt are expected to see a limited release in the U.S. on November 28 and the price has yet to be named. But expect these to be pretty expensive:

According to a feature in Wired, each shoe has an internal cable system made from fishing line and a pressure sensor in the sole so the sneaker automatically tightens. However, the fit can be adjusted with a pair of buttons near the tongue.

The shoes also feature an LED light on the midsole that comes alive when you tighten them or when the battery is nearly dead. So yes, that means these need to be charged. Nike says it takes three hours to fully charge which should last two weeks.

Nike’s been teasing these special kicks for years now, and even sent Michael Fox a prototype of the Nike Air Mag last October. Other than the sneaker being pretty cool and revolutionary, it also helps Fox, who suffers from Parkinson’s, by not having to worry about his shoes being tied.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before we actually get the self-lacing Nike Air Mag that we all fell in love with in Back to the Future.

SOURCE: Wired, Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers Will Hit Shelves In November was originally published on theurbandaily.com

