Unarmed Black Man Shot & Killed By Tulsa Police (Disturbing Video)

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Once again, another unarmed Black man has been shot and killed by police while his hands were raised. Dash cam and helicopter footage shows Terrance Crutcher walking to his vehicle with his hands up with multiple officers around him and then shots ring out with Crutcher falling to the ground as blood fills his tee shirt.

This is why those who questioned the motives of Collin Kapernick of the San Francisco 49ers need to question themselves and ask what they are willing to do or say to stop the atrocities that are perpetrated on Blacks in America.

D.L. Hughley speaks his mind on the Terrance Crutcher shooting!!!

Photos
