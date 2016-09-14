Denzel Washington Responds To The Uncle Denzel Memes & Twitter Still Has Jokes

In the age of the internet, everyone has the potential to become a meme. Some, like Drake, not only accept the memes but find it just has funny has the rest of the Twitter world.
One of the most recent moments in internet hilarity was a mustache-clad Denzel Washington at the Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather fight in May of 2015. Aside from the mustache, he was wearing an Adidas track jacket and a blacked-out Yankee fitted, resembling everyone’s favorite uncle.
Now, more than a year after the meme hit the internet, it’s been revealed that Washington’s scruff was the result of him filming The Magnificent Seven. GlobalGrind’s BlogXilla asked Washington how he feels about the meme. Washington’s straight-faced response is, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t do, talk about those who can. Now can you or can you not? Or are you just one that sits on the sideline to talk about other people or can you step up?”
Watch the clip of the interview here:
Of course, Twitter had jokes:
