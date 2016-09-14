Denzel Washington Responds To The Uncle Denzel Memes & Twitter Still Has Jokes

In the age of the internet, everyone has the potential to become a meme. Some, like Drake, not only accept the memes but find it just has funny has the rest of the Twitter world.

One of the most recent moments in internet hilarity was a mustache-clad Denzel Washington at the Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather fight in May of 2015. Aside from the mustache, he was wearing an Adidas track jacket and a blacked-out Yankee fitted, resembling everyone’s favorite uncle.

"Aye pretty lady..when you gon' stop messin' with deez boys, and let a real playa treat ya right?" pic.twitter.com/Hx8lYytvZm — Shana (@SOCRATEZ1920) May 3, 2015

Now, more than a year after the meme hit the internet, it’s been revealed that Washington’s scruff was the result of him filming The Magnificent Seven. GlobalGrind’s BlogXilla asked Washington how he feels about the meme. Washington’s straight-faced response is, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t do, talk about those who can. Now can you or can you not? Or are you just one that sits on the sideline to talk about other people or can you step up?”

Watch the clip of the interview here:

For all those who laughed at "Uncle Denzel" Mr. Washington has a message he wants me to give to you. #Mag7 pic.twitter.com/9kOVbQ3kXQ — The Almighty Xilla (@BlogXilla) September 14, 2016

Of course, Twitter had jokes:

Denzel had to remind y'all he's from money earnin' Mount Vernon! https://t.co/MxoPN3Jcy2 — Nichole (@tnwhiskeywoman) September 14, 2016

this response just makes the picture funnier because it's an uncle ass reply 😭 https://t.co/Xf1dx8YfpI — dash. (@olddash) September 14, 2016

I was petrified watching this, if Denzel ever talked to me like this in person I'd shit myself https://t.co/lSTFlT4DF2 — mr. mojo risin' (@indiKEV) September 14, 2016

That is something an uncle would say though https://t.co/17KCZvH4El — Duncan Pincushion (@mickbricks) September 14, 2016

Someone's going to put the Uncle Denzel over Denzel's face here and the internet will thus explode. https://t.co/l7x25uOkG7 — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) September 14, 2016

Lmao. Turned into Alonzo from Training Day https://t.co/fJIxv8ERnV — Sir-Hampton (@_sirhampton_) September 14, 2016

