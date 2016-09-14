CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Denzel Washington Responds To The Uncle Denzel Memes & Twitter Still Has Jokes

Now, more than a year after the meme hit the internet, it's been revealed that Washington's scruff was the result of him filming 'The Magnificent Seven.'

0 reads
Leave a comment

Denzel Washington Attends 'The Taking Of Pelham 123' Press Junket

In the age of the internet, everyone has the potential to become a meme. Some, like Drake, not only accept the memes but find it just has funny has the rest of the Twitter world.

One of the most recent moments in internet hilarity was a mustache-clad Denzel Washington at the Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather fight in May of 2015. Aside from the mustache, he was wearing an Adidas track jacket and a blacked-out Yankee fitted, resembling everyone’s favorite uncle.

Now, more than a year after the meme hit the internet, it’s been revealed that Washington’s scruff was the result of him filming The Magnificent Seven. GlobalGrind’s BlogXilla asked Washington how he feels about the meme. Washington’s straight-faced response is, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t do, talk about those who can. Now can you or can you not? Or are you just one that sits on the sideline to talk about other people or can you step up?

Watch the clip of the interview here:

Of course, Twitter had jokes:

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Washington Breaks Down His Character, Sam Chisolm, In ‘The Magnificent Seven’

Twitter Will Stretch Its 140-Character Limit Soon

Denzel Washington Responds To The Uncle Denzel Memes & Twitter Still Has Jokes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Denzel Washington

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 13 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 13 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close