NCAA To Relocate Championships From North Carolina Because Of Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The anti-LGBTQ law in question is one that won't let people use the bathroom they identify with, instead they have use the one corresponding with their anatomy.

Indiana v Syracuse

The NCAA has withdrawn all championship events from North Carolina for the 2016-17 academic year due the state’s passing of the anti-LGBTQ laws.

Seven NCAA championship events will be moved, including the first and second rounds of the Division I men’s basketball tournament.

Fairness is about more than the opportunity to participate in college sports, or even compete for championships. We believe in providing a safe and respectful environment at our events and are committed to providing the best experience possible for college athletes, fans and everyone taking part in our championships,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

The anti-LGBTQ law in question is one that won’t let people use the bathroom they identify with, instead they have use the one corresponding with their anatomy. While a new place to host the games hasn’t been announced, it’ll surely be a place that’s supportive of the LGBTQ community.

Read the entire statement from the NCAA here.

SOURCE: NCAA | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

NCAA To Relocate Championships From North Carolina Because Of Anti-LGBTQ Laws was originally published on theurbandaily.com

