Twitter Will Stretch Its 140-Character Limit Soon

Ever have a fire tweet but the attached GIF goes over the character limit? Starting September 19, attached media and usernames at the beginning of tweets won’t count against the character limit. While this isn’t the unlimited use of characters everyone was hoping for, it makes tweeting your friends with long handles easier.

“This is the most notable change we’ve made in recent times around conversation in particular, and around giving people the full expressiveness of the 140 characters. I’m excited to see even more dialog because of this,” CEO Jack Dorsey said earlier this year.

This is just the latest change Twitter has made aside from allowing any user to apply for a verified account. Twitter’s constant updates and ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of social media has allowed the platform to stay at the forefront of conversations.

Now, when can we get the unlimited-character tweets?

