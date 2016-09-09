Social Media: Do You Know Your Followers #Beware #TeenForumRVA

CLOSE
What does your social media say about you? Are you capable of getting gainfully employed with a prestigious company? How about getting accepted to the college or university of your choice? Use social media as a tool for success and not distress. If I want to know what someone is really like I’ll just follow them on social media. Please note, there is no privacy on a social media engine. It keeps moving.

Social Media Expert Marcy Williams is a guest speaker at the 9th Annual “Listen Up! Parents Teens Are Talking” teen forum on Saturday, September 10, 2016 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Trinity Family Life Center located 3601 Dill Road in Richmond. This is a free event with teen panelists, speakers, counselors, prizes, and entertainment by Young Prince Charles. Brought to you by Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, Rolling For Freedom-R4F and Radio One Inc

