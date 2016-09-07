CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

The Weeknd Talks New Album, Black Lives Matter, & More In Latest Interview

Interviews are rare for the 26-year-old, but they're always chock full of information about where his musical journey is traveling next.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show

The Weeknd graces the cover of VMAN’s Fall/Winter 2016 issue.

The “I Can’t Feel My Face” singer’s spread consists of photos of his face lit by different colored lights, and some shots are purposely blurred and smoky.

Interviews are rare for the 26-year-old, but they’re always chock full of information about where his musical journey is traveling next.

As Abęl Tesfaye gears up for his first post-pop release, he wants to continue pushing the boundaries of his sound. But he knows the journey won’t be an easy trek, and hopes his past influences inspire him once again.

Check out some of the highlights from The Weeknd’s latest interview below:

On his forthcoming album:

 “There are new inspirations on this album. The production feels aggressive but still sexy. The Smiths, Bad Brains, Talking Heads, Prince, and DeBarge play roles. We wrote it all in Los Angeles. I think it’ll be the best-sounding album I’ve ever done. It’s hard to label the sound because, when I first came out, nobody would label it R&B. I just want to keep pushing the envelope without it feeling forced.”

On his last album, Beauty Behind the Madness:

“Even though I’ve been putting out bodies of work for years, Beauty Behind the Madness felt like the beginning. My purpose is to make exciting music, and I feel like I’ll be doing that for the rest of my life, so there’s no pressure. Nothing is stopping me from doing what I love to do.”

On Black Lives Matter:

“I promised myself that I would never tweet or talk about politics and focus on the music, but I was just so bewildered that we lost more of our people to these senseless police shootings. It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that there are people who can’t or won’t see what Black Lives Matter is trying to accomplish. I wish I could make music about politics. I feel like it’s such an art and a talent that I admire tremendously, but when I step into the studio I step out of the real world, and it’s therapeutic. It’s an escape, but recently it’s been very hard to ignore, and it’s also been very distracting. Maybe you’ll hear it in my voice, but it is not my forté.”

Read the rest of the interview here.

SOURCE: VMAN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD: 

DeJ Loaf Remixes Erykah Badu’s “Phone Down” (NEW MUSIC)

Listen To PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Can’t Let The Summer Pass” (NEW MUSIC)

The Weeknd Talks New Album, Black Lives Matter, & More In Latest Interview was originally published on theurbandaily.com

The Weeknd

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 15 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 15 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close