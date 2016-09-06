“My family comes before basketball.”

NBA player Jrue Holiday made it clear when he decided not to play the beginning of the season as a New Orleans Pelican to take care of his wife, Lauren Holiday. Not only is she pregnant with the couple’s first child, she was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

According to the Times-Picayune, Lauren, a retired member of the United States women’s national soccer team, was diagnosed with a tumor on the right side of her brain back in June. But because she’s pregnant, doctors won’t operate until she gives birth in October.

“I’m obviously blessed to play this game and be in the position I am in, but my wife is the most important thing in the world to me. She comes before anything else,” the point guard told The Times-Picayune.

On Monday, both Lauren and Jrue took to Twitter to thank people for their support during this trying time:

We are firm believers that people need people. So thank you for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate a difficult time. — Lauren Holiday (@laurenholiday12) September 5, 2016

There is nothing in life my wife can't conquer with Jesus Christ in her corner. Thank you all so much for your support! God bless! — That Boy Jrue (@Jrue_Holiday11) September 5, 2016

Lauren retired from soccer after the U.S. team’s FIFA World Cup victory, where she scored the winning goal.

Thankfully the tumor is operable, and her recovery will go well into the regular NBA season, so it’s still unknown just how many games Holiday will miss.

SOURCE: ESPN, The Times-Picayune | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter, Instagram

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Family Of Legendary College Basketball Coach Pat Summitt “Prepare For The Worst” As Health Declines

Mental Health Expert Discusses Sex Assault Allegations Against Afrika Bambaataa

Jrue Holiday To Miss Beginning Of NBA Season To Take Care Of Pregnant Wife With Brain Tumor was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: