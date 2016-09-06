More #BlackMagic On Deck At Nike Street League Skateboarding World Tour In Newark

The #BlackMagic hashtag has become common place, honoring the exploits of African-Americans and their supreme accomplishments.

Last week, the sports world continued to be mystified as #BlackMagic cast its spell again, this time at the Street League Skateboarding Nike SB World Tour in Newark, New Jersey, where Nyjah Huston won the event, defending his 2015 SLS Championship.

The Street League Skateboarding Nike SB World Tour — skateboarding’s version of the Nascar Sprint series — is one of the preeminent series in the world, boasting worldwide events, culminating in the SLS Nike SB Super Crown World Championship, which was held in Los Angeles this year.

The Newark stop was the last chance for boarders to earn enough points to take part in the championship, and while skateboarding might not jump off the page as a sport with much Black participation, within it lies heavy interest, with stars like Lupe Fiasco, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne being boarders themselves.

In a very crowded field filled with many accomplished boarders, Huston was the most decorated SLS pro, winning the event and finishing as points leader going into the championship. SLS rookie Tommy Fynn claimed third place, but missed the cut for the championships, along with Kevin Bradley and Ishod Wair, who went into the event in position to make the cut, but was nudged out of the standings.

