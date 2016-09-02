CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Two More NFL Players Join Colin Kaepernick In His National Anthem Protest

With the official NFL season kicking off Thursday, September 8, more players are sure to make their stance clear.

0 reads
Leave a comment

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Colin Kaepernick now has more people to keep him company while he sits during the national anthem.

Yesterday was the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks final preseason game, and all eyes were on Kaepernick as he took a seat during the patriotic moment. But people were surprised when teammate Eric Reid and Seattle Seahawk Jeremy Lane sat out as well in response to strained race relations in America, specifically against African-Americans.

The two teams are known to be bitter rivals, but the Lane didn’t hesitate to support Kaepernick.

It’s something I plan to keep on doing until justice is being served,” Lane told reporters after the game.

Seahawk Coach Pete Carroll even sees the importance of the controversial actions:

Our team has been working at it and we’ve been in the process of communicating about a lot of stuff right now. That was an individual thing, but I’m really proud of the progress that we’re making in the conversation and I look forward to continue it with our guys,” he said Thursday night.

With the official NFL season kicking off Thursday, September 8, more players are sure to make their stance clear.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Cam Newton Talks Super Bowl Loss & Says America Is ‘Beyond’ Race In New GQ Interview

Will Smith Talks Portraying Barack Obama In A Biopic & Race Relations In America

Two More NFL Players Join Colin Kaepernick In His National Anthem Protest was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Colin Kaepernick , National Anthem , NFL

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close