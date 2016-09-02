CLOSE
Congratulations: DJ Khaled Tapped To Host Another Awards Show

The Miami-based DJ was happy to accept and replied how you'd expect.

2016 BET Awards - BETA Post Show - Cricket Lounge

DJ Khaled‘s hit another “major key.”

A few days after his first hosting gig at the MTV VMAs, the record producer landed his second hosting job — the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards.The announcement was made on Khaled’s favorite platform, Snapchat, by BET’s head of programming, Stephen Hill.

The Miami-based DJ was happy to accept and replied how you’d expect: “Don’t play yourself. You’ve been wanting me to host this for a long time. Congratulations, I’ll do it.”

I got this,” he continued. “Congratulations, you’re gonna have another win under your belt. Matter of fact, another one … Go ahead and book your vacation, we’re good. I got this. I’m hosting the BET Hip-Hop Awards.”

Khaled later posted the entire exchange on Instagram, and hinted at having a few surprises up his sleeve. But he’s not only hosting the awards, he’s up for nine of them, including DJ of the Year and Hustler of the Year.

The show will be taped on September 17 and fans can tune in to the televised event on October 4.

SOURCE: SOHH

DJ Khaled

