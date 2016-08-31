Chris Brown Arrested: Assault With A Deadly Weapon (Explicit Content Video)

Chris Brown was arrested yesterday for assault with a deadly weapon after an all day standoff with the L.A.P.D. at his Los Angeles mansion.

The event started at around 3 a.m. yesterday morning when a woman, Baylee Curran, called police and said Brown had told her to get out of his Tarzana home while brandishing a gun in her face while arguing about a diamond cross necklace.

Brown refused to let the police into his home without a warrant and then posted his rant on social media expressing his feelings on the entire situation and the cops.

Curran told E! “And that’s when Chris Brown kind of went off off, pulled out his gun and said, ‘get the f out, he was saying, ‘get the f out.’ Like, ‘haven’t I told you guys enough,’ and he was kind of threatening me with the gun, like he’s gonna shoot me with it if I don’t get out”

There has been support for Chris from r&b singer Ray J who was allegedly there and witnessed the episode. It is also worth noting that the alleged victim, Baylee Curran, was stripped of her Miss California Regional 2016 and is being sought for questioning in an incident stemming from a snatched $1,000 Louis Vuitton purse at a NY Plaza hotel.

Police say several witnesses were there but have been uncooperative. Brown has been released on $250,000 bail and his lawyers says the charges are unwarranted.

