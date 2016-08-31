CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Brown Arrested: Assault With A Deadly Weapon (Explicit Content Video)

0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Chris Brown was arrested yesterday for assault with a deadly weapon after an all day standoff with the L.A.P.D. at his Los Angeles mansion.

The event started at around 3 a.m. yesterday morning when a woman, Baylee Curran, called police and said Brown had told her to get out of his Tarzana home while brandishing a gun in her face while arguing about a diamond cross necklace.

Brown refused to let the police into his home without a warrant and then posted his rant on social media expressing his feelings on the entire situation and the cops.

Curran told E! “And that’s when Chris Brown kind of went off off, pulled out his gun and said, ‘get the f out, he was saying, ‘get the f out.’ Like, ‘haven’t I told you guys enough,’ and he was kind of threatening me with the gun, like he’s gonna shoot me with it if I don’t get out”

There has been support for Chris from r&b singer Ray J who was allegedly there and witnessed the episode. It is also worth noting that the alleged victim, Baylee Curran, was stripped of her Miss California Regional 2016 and is being sought for questioning in an incident stemming from a snatched $1,000 Louis Vuitton purse at a NY Plaza hotel.

Police say several witnesses were there but have been uncooperative. Brown has been released on $250,000 bail and his lawyers says the charges are unwarranted.

See more here

The Transformation Of Chris Brown
4 photos
Take a Look at Royalty, Chris Brown’s Princess
9 photos
Chris Brown Arrested: Assault With A Deadly Weapon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close