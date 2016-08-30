Former NFL Player & Football Analyst Rodney Harrison Says Colin Kaepernick Is ‘Not Black’

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.)

Harrison has apologized for saying Colin Kaepernick isn’t black:

I never intended to offend anyone , I was trying to speak about my experiences as a African American. — Rodney Harrison (@Rodney_Harrison) August 30, 2016

I apologize to anyone that I offended , wasn't meant to be hurtful to anyone. God bless — Rodney Harrison (@Rodney_Harrison) August 30, 2016

Yet another NFL player is disagreeing with Colin Kaepernick‘s protest.

This time it’s football analyst Rodney Harrison, who went totally left with his explanation of why he disagrees with the 49ers quarterback, stating everyone should respect the flag during an interview on SportsTalk 790’s show, The Proper Gentlemen of Sports in Houston, Texas.

Like many others, the former football player agrees with Kaepernick’s cause, just not the way he’s going about it.

“I think his heart is in the right place,” Harrison said Tuesday morning. “I just think he’s going about it the wrong way. And if he really wants to make change, sitting his butt down on the bench, that’s not going to change [anything]. That’s going to get people very upset, and he has to understand that. If you think you’re sitting against the national anthem, well, a lot of people really served before his time and are now trying to give him the freedoms and the liberties and the opportunities he has to be able to make the money that he has and the ability to speak and have a voice.”

ICYMI: Rodney Harrison Says Kaepernick Doesn't Understand What Black People Face (Audio).https://t.co/T0NgOT69P3 pic.twitter.com/sHXPRbRtxi — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) August 30, 2016

But it all went wrong when Harrison said Kaepernick, who’s half Black, isn’t Black.

“I’m a Black man, and Colin Kaepernick, he’s not Black,” Harrison said. “He cannot understand what I face and what other young black men and black people face or people of color face on an every single [day] basis when you walk in the grocery store and you might have $2000 or $3000 in your pocket and you go up into a Foot Locker and they’re looking at you like you’re about to steal something. I don’t think he faces those types of things that we face on a daily basis.”

As expected, Twitter wasn’t here for it:

Rodney Harrison is the worst. Hey, @Rodney_Harrison, are you still waiting for the first black president, too? — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 30, 2016

Harrison also suggested the 28-year-old is speaking out now because he’s financially stable.

“It’s one of those situations where it’s a very sensitive topic, and he has to understand, too, that right now, he’s in the midst of a quarterback battle. He’s in the midst of trying to keep a job. Sometimes, you have to look at the bigger picture. People will say, ‘Well, maybe what he’s standing for is bigger than him winning the job,’ or something like that. But my thing is, I look at the timing of the situation. Why is he doing it now? He’s in a quarterback battle. He’s fighting for his life. Yes, he’s guaranteed $11 million. But what happened to all this Colin Kaepernick talk when he was making $300,000? I guess it’s easier to sit there and say, ‘I know I’m guaranteed $11 million,’” the 43-year-old said.

Listen to everything Harrison had to say below.

