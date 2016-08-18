U.S. Swimmers Pulled From Rio Flight, Passports Taken

Two U.S. swimmers, Jack Conger and Gunner Bentz, were pulled from their flight and passports taken by civil authorities in connection with the alleged robbery investigation in Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities have been combing through evidence in the accusations of the U.S. Olympic swim team members along with Ryan Lochte and James Feigen that they were puleed over by police impersonators while traveling in a taxi and robbed at gunpoint.

Lochte’s story has changed several times and is causing speculation about the truth about that night. All of the swimmers were very drunk that night and could not describe the assailants.

Video has been released showing the swimmers at a local service station where the owner said they urinated and vandalized the property while drunk.

Ryan Lochte, the one person that has consistently changed his story, is the only one that has left Rio and is safely home in the states.

