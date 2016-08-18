CLOSE
Sports
Home

U.S. Swimmers Pulled From Rio Flight, Passports Taken

0 reads
Leave a comment
Around the Games - Olympics: Day 7

Source: Matt Hazlett / Getty

Two U.S. swimmers, Jack Conger and Gunner Bentz, were pulled from their flight and passports taken by civil authorities in connection with the alleged robbery investigation in Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities have been combing through evidence in the accusations of the U.S. Olympic swim team members along with Ryan Lochte and James Feigen that they were puleed over by police impersonators while traveling in a taxi and robbed at gunpoint.

Lochte’s story has changed several times and is causing speculation about the truth about that night. All of the swimmers were very drunk that night and could not describe the assailants.

Video has been released showing the swimmers at a local service station where the owner said they urinated and vandalized the property while drunk.

Ryan Lochte, the one person that has consistently changed his story, is the only one that has left Rio and is safely home in the states.

See story here

The Best Moments (So Far) From The 2016 Olympics In Rio
31 photos
Passports Taken , U.S. Swimmers Pulled From Rio Flight

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close