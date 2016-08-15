Cam Newton Talks Race , Superbowl And Family to GQ Magazine

Cam Newton is drawing sharp criticism over statements in his recent interview with GQ Magazine.

When asked if racism plays a part in his critics, Newton claims

“I’ll let you be the judge. I don’t look at it like that. I look at it like some people have certain beliefs, and I have my own belief, and we can agree to disagree on certain things. But this is what makes sports so amazing, that we can start a discussion around a table, in the newspaper, in the magazines, that will get people’s attention. And that’s what sports does.”

On his actions after losing Superbowl 50

“I could care less you know, what a person says to me, says about me—if it’s not coming out of (his son) Chosen’s mouth.… That’s what the birth of my son does. Like, what do I gain? Now I have purpose in this world. Whether a mean tweet, a mean (person) saying, ‘Hey, you’re supposed to do it like this’—if my son ain’t saying it, then it don’t matter to me.”

See story here