CLOSE
Homepage Lead
Home

Cam Newton Talks Race, Superbowl And Family to GQ Magazine

0 reads
Leave a comment
Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Cam Newton is drawing sharp criticism over statements in his recent interview with GQ Magazine.

cam-newton--0816-01.jpg

When asked if racism plays a part in his critics, Newton claims

“I’ll let you be the judge. I don’t look at it like that. I look at it like some people have certain beliefs, and I have my own belief, and we can agree to disagree on certain things. But this is what makes sports so amazing, that we can start a discussion around a table, in the newspaper, in the magazines, that will get people’s attention. And that’s what sports does.”

On his actions after losing Superbowl 50

“I could care less you know, what a person says to me, says about me—if it’s not coming out of (his son) Chosen’s mouth.… That’s what the birth of my son does. Like, what do I gain? Now I have purpose in this world. Whether a mean tweet, a mean (person) saying, ‘Hey, you’re supposed to do it like this’—if my son ain’t saying it, then it don’t matter to me.”

See story here

Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl
44 photos
Cam Newton Talks Race , Superbowl And Family to GQ Magazine

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 11 mins ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Baltimore Mayor Rips Into Trump: ‘He’s Making America…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close