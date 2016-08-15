Kevin Hart Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

37 yr-old Kevin Hart has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Eniko Parrish, who is 31, at a California wedding filled with friends and family. Eniko wore an elegant custom Vera Wang lace mermaid gown featuring hand-embroidered French Chantilly lace appliqués, luxurious French tulle skirt with silk covered bridal button accents.

Kevin initially proposed to Eniko on her 30th birthday and sealed the deal almost two years later. Kevin’s 8 yr-old Son Hendrix served as the best man in the wedding.

See story here