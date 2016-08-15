CLOSE
Richmond Police And Community United For Peace In The Park [VIDEO]

Miss Community’s softball team Rolling For Freedom-R4F spanked the Richmond Sheriff Office team 10-0. It was all in fun for the whole community. Congratulations to the Richmond Police team, Richmond Sheriff Office team, JJ Minor team, Rolling For Freedom-R4F team but to the big winner was C.A.V.E, Coaches Against Violence Everywhere.

Luck’s Field was the site of the Stop the Violence Community Day to unite the community and police. It was a huge crowd of adults and children enjoying the softball tournament, the food, music and entertainment. This is the first of many ‘One Community, One Police Department.’ Thank you to the sponsors C.A.V.E., Richmond Police Department, Rolling For Freedom-R4F, Know Love No Hate and JJ Minor.

