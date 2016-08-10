Woman Shot And Killed During Police Training Exercise In Florida

During a community police academy exercise in Punta Gorda, Florida, a police officer mistakenly shoots and kills an elderly volunteer when he thought he was using a blank filled gun. The tragedy happened in front of at least 30 other volunteers.

This particular exercise was a spotlight on police/civilian situations and knowing when to use or not use a firearm. The volunteer, Mary Knowlton, was shot once by a live round that was allegedly mixed with the blanks in the handgun that was used.

