Olympics: Gabby Douglas Criticized For Disrespect During National Anthem

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty

As the US Gymnastics team struts their stuff and continue to win gold medals at Rio, many found themselves criticizing Gabby Douglas for not placing her hand over her heart like her teammates  Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian clearly did during the national anthem.

Shortly after the criticism escalated, Gabby, a military kid, quickly took to social media to apologize and explain that she meant no disrespect with her actions.

