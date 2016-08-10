CLOSE
DOJ Release Scathing Report On Baltimore Police Department

Freddie Gray Protestors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to to the highly anticipated DOJ report outlining the investigation of Baltimore’s city police department, it was discovered that the city’s police routinely violated the constitutional rights of residents by conducting unlawful stops and using excessive force…especially in the black community.

The report found that “supervisors have issued explicitly discriminatory orders, such as directing a shift to arrest ‘all the black hoodies’ in a neighborhood” and police officers “perpetuate and fuel a multitude of issues rooted in poverty and race, focusing law enforcement actions on low-income, minority communities” and encouraged officers to have “unnecessary, adversarial interactions with community members.”

Baltimore City and this country should be shocked and appalled at these findings!!!

See full story here

