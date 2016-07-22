Former Vikings, Cardinals Head Coach Dennis Green Dies At Age 67

Dennis Green, who coached the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals over 13 NFL seasons, died Thursday at the age of 67.

“Dennis passed away last night from complications of cardiac arrest. His family was by his side and he fought hard,” Green’s family said in a statement.

Green was a trailblazer in the football world as he was one of first African-American head coaches in both college and the NFL.

The Vikings also released a statement Friday afternoon:

“Denny made his mark in ways far beyond being an outstanding football coach. He mentored countless players and served as a father figure for the men he coached. Denny founded the Vikings Community Tuesday Program, a critical initiative that is now implemented across the entire NFL. He took great pride in helping assistant coaches advance their careers. His tenure as one of the first African-American head coaches in both college and the NFL was also transformative.”

NFL players whom he coached or were inspired by him took to Twitter to offer their condolences:

Rest in peace Denny. I lost my mother in April, I feel like I just lost father. — robert smith (@Robert26Smith) July 22, 2016

My heart goes out to family of my former coach Denny Green – we lost a good man way too soon! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) July 22, 2016

We are saddened to share that former head coach Dennis Green has passed away at age 67: https://t.co/wEOnVfPWh8 pic.twitter.com/I80AZJcTrM — NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2016

Met Coach yrs ago & loved his spirit ! May he RIP Longtime NFL coach Dennis Green dead at 67 via @NYPost https://t.co/5jSqbev85U — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 22, 2016

Many will remember Green for his tenacity and love for the game, not to mention one of the most passion-filled, post-game press conferences ever.

Rest in peace, Denny.

SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

SEE MORE:

Legendary College Basketball Coach Pat Summitt Dead At 64

NBA Rookie Bryce Dejean-Jones Shot Dead After Entering The Wrong Apartment

Former NFL Coach & Defensive Coordinator Buddy Ryan Dies At 82

Former Vikings, Cardinals Head Coach Dennis Green Dies At Age 67 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: