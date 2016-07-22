CLOSE
Former Vikings, Cardinals Head Coach Dennis Green Dies At Age 67

The head coach's family released a statement.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals

Dennis Green, who coached the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals over 13 NFL seasons, died Thursday at the age of 67.

Dennis passed away last night from complications of cardiac arrest. His family was by his side and he fought hard,” Green’s family said in a statement.

Green was a trailblazer in the football world as he was one of first African-American head coaches in both college and the NFL.

The Vikings also released a statement Friday afternoon:

Denny made his mark in ways far beyond being an outstanding football coach. He mentored countless players and served as a father figure for the men he coached. Denny founded the Vikings Community Tuesday Program, a critical initiative that is now implemented across the entire NFL. He took great pride in helping assistant coaches advance their careers. His tenure as one of the first African-American head coaches in both college and the NFL was also transformative.”

NFL players whom he coached or were inspired by him took to Twitter to offer their condolences:

Many will remember Green for his tenacity and love for the game, not to mention one of the most passion-filled, post-game press conferences ever.

Rest in peace, Denny.

