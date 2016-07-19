CLOSE
Sheriff David Clarke Calls “Black Lives Matter” Movement “Anarchy”

NewsOne Now Exclusive: Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Talks Black Lives Matter, Police Brutality, Racist Cops And More

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne

Sheriff David Clarke of Wisconsin has a thing against the “Black Lives Matter” movement, even though he himself is black and is an officer of the law, he doesn’t see the injustice of an unarmed man being killed by police.

Last night as Clarke spoke at the RNC on behalf of Donald Trump, he targeted the “Black Lives Matter” movement once again and called it anarchy and celebrated another officer being cleared of the death of Freddie Gray.

Below is the confrontation between Sheriff Clarke and Don Lemon

