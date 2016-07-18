Kim K. Exposes Taylor Swift Over Kanye Song Lyrics Beef (NSFW Video)

Ever since that infamous night Kanya West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the VMA’s 2009, they have had a love/hate relationship which most thought was fake.

The most current beef over lyrics in Kanye’s song “Famous” had Taylor Swift playing the victim but Mrs. West a.k.a. Kim Kardashian released a video on Snapchat of a phone convo with Kanye getting Taylor’s blessing on the song’s lyrics. Watch the video below and decide who really is the liar in this situation.

Here’s Kanye West’s – Famous

Celebs react to the “Famous” video