‘Power’ Favorites Tommy & Holly Talk About Their On-Screen Relationship With Ghost & The Importance Of The Show’s Music [EXCLUSIVE]

Watch our interview with the cast of 'Power,' and be sure to check out the season three premiere this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

| 07.19.16
Starz’s hit show Power is finally back.

The third season kicks off July 17 and is sure to be action-packed. Though the theme for the season may be “Ghost Must Die,” we also expect to see some character development from Joseph Sikora who plays Tommy, and Lucy Walters who plays Holly.

We spoke to Joseph and Lucy about the show’s musical influence since we all know how dope the soundtrack to the show is. The duo also broke down the reason why the cast has such great on-screen chemistry together.

Watch our interview with the cast of Power up top, and be sure to check out the season three premiere this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

‘Power’ Favorites Tommy & Holly Talk About Their On-Screen Relationship With Ghost & The Importance Of The Show’s Music [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

