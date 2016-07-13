CLOSE
Wendy Williams Still Losing After Her Weird HBCU/NAACP Rant

Wendy Williams may have put her large foot in her mouth when she used her talk show to make a stance against the existence of HBCU’s and the NAACP by saying she’s bothered because there is no historically “white” colleges and universities nor a white version of the NAACP. Wendy lost a major sponsor in Chevrolet with her statements plus she drew huge amounts of shade on social media from her fans.

TV One’s Roland Martin was beside himself with what Wendy did on national tv, and he broke down her ignorance in crucial detail.

