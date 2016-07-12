Jay Z and Beyoncé win again.

The power couple raked in $107.5 million in the past year, which makes them the richest celebrity couple in the world.

According to Forbes, Bey earned $54 million and claimed the No. 34 spot, and Hov wasn’t too far behind, claiming the No. 36 slot with a $53.5 million.

A large portion of that money is said to be from Bey’s Lemonade album and it being exclusively available on Jay’s streaming service, Tidal.

While Hov didn’t tour, likely because he hasn’t released an album in three years, he was busy behind the scenes with a few of his other business endeavors. Aside from Tidal, there’s his cognac D’Ussè and Roc Nation, which recently launched a sports agency and hosts clients like Kevin Durant and Robinson Cano.

“That’s no longer true. I think the music business is still stuck in that place because we haven’t figured it out. One of the biggest things in business is to open yourself up for change,” Hov told Forbes in 2010.

It’s fair to say Mr. Carter has successfully diversified his bonds.

SOURCE: Forbes | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Beyoncè & Jay Z Are The Richest Celebrity Couple In The World was originally published on theurbandaily.com