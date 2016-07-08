Suspect In Deadly Shootings In Dallas Revealed!!!

In the deadliest act of violence and death of police officers since “911,” 12 officers were shot with 5 dying at the hands of Micah Xavier Johnson.

According to sources, 25 yr-old Johnson was a Texas native with a military background.

Chief David Brown stated: “The suspect said we will eventually find the IEDs,” Brown said, a reference to explosives. “He wanted to kill officers. And he expressed killing white people, killing white officers, he expressed anger for Black Lives Matter.”

The shooter was killed by bomb robot when negotiations did not go in the right direction.

