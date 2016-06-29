CLOSE
Hellmann’s Featured Sandwich Of The Day

Honey Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Honey Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Looking for the ultimate turkey sandwich recipe? Check out this honey roasted turkey sandwich recipe here.

  • Serves: 1
  • PREP TIME: 10 min

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise
  • 2 slices whole wheat bread or multigrain bread
  • 1/4 cup green or red seedless grapes
  • 2 ounces sliced honey roasted turkey breast
  • 1 slice sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 green leaf lettuce leaves or romaine lettuce leaves

Directions

  1. Spread Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise on 1 bread slice, then sprinkle with grapes. Top with turkey, cheddar and lettuce, then remaining bread slice.
