Hellmann’s Featured Sandwich Of The Day

Honey Roasted Turkey Sandwich
- Serves: 1
- PREP TIME: 10 min
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise
- 2 slices whole wheat bread or multigrain bread
- 1/4 cup green or red seedless grapes
- 2 ounces sliced honey roasted turkey breast
- 1 slice sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 green leaf lettuce leaves or romaine lettuce leaves
Directions
- Spread Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise on 1 bread slice, then sprinkle with grapes. Top with turkey, cheddar and lettuce, then remaining bread slice.
