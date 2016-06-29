CLOSE
Maxwell Brings Romance To The Dance Floor With “All The Ways Love Can Feel” (NEW MUSIC)

The singer's new album drops July 1.

2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 2

With blackSUMMERS’night — the long-awaited follow-up to 2009’s BLACKsummers’night — right around the corner, Maxwell is showing no signs of slowing down. The latest cut from his upcoming album was made for the dance floor, pairing sensual lyrics of love and attraction with funky bass-lined disco grooves.

Maxwell notes Prince as a major influence on his latest album. He recalls to Complex in a recent interview:

“Prince was throwing some party and he was saying something about how he was going to write his life story. And it was pretty amazing for me to get to tell him, ‘You know that I am alive and I exist because of you, right?’”

Get into the lyric video for “All The Ways Love Can Feel” below. blackSUMMERS’night drops July 1.

SOURCE: Complex, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Maxwell , prince

