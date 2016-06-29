5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week

Jordan Rakei – “Blame It On The Youth”

Brisbane-based recording artist Jordan Rakei has a knack for infectious soul rhythms. That fact became evident following the release of his Groove Curse EP, (follow-up to Franklin’s Room), which Rakei describes as “raw” and “vocal-driven.” His debut album, Cloak, is available now. Get into “Blame It On The Youth” from the upcoming project, then go behind the scenes of the album’s making.

Masego – “Send Yo’ Rita!”

“YOU GON’ LEARN SOME JAZZ TODAY,” Masego proclaims in the intro to his latest project, Loose Thoughts. In this Justin Timberlake-sampled cut, the DMV-based jazz vocalist, saxophonist, and producer melds trap and house for an experience that’s melodically fetching. You’ll want to wait for that sax solo. Loose Thoughts can be streamed here.

Mabel – “Thinking Of You”

Mabel first made waves when she dropped “Know Me Better” last year. Three months ago, the UK breakthrough pop/R&B artist — who’s also the daughter of Neneh Cherry — was featured on SBTRKT‘s surprise SAVE YOURSELF EP. Now she returns with her latest, “Thinking Of You,” and the internet’s already pining for more. Press play and see what the fuss is about. She also just dropped the official video.

Trim – “Man Like Me”

Trim was recently picked up from the UK grime scene by James Blake’s 1-800-DINOSAUR. While the music label prepares to release his full-length debut next month, Trim serves listeners with calm raps over a wayward instrumental, illustrating the complementary beauty of sonic contrast. 1-800-DINOSAUR Presents Trim drops July 29.

THEY. – “Say When”

Whether THEY. expected it or not, last year’s Nu Religion proved to be a catalyst to a year of major wins. Beats 1 Radio nods aside, the R&B duo has since embarked on a world tour with Bryson Tiller, and even earned a co-sign from prolific producer god Timbaland. Their debut LP, HYENA, is just around the corner, and if “Say When” is any indication of what else to expect, you can best believe the boys are Not. Playing. Games.

