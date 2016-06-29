Watch President Obama ‘Sing’ Drake’s “One Dance”

Even President Obama can’t deny how great Drake‘s “One Dance” is.
As the rapper’s first No. 1 song continues to remain the hottest track in the country, the folks behind the Baracksdubs YouTube page have created yet another hilarious video. The channel cut together the POTUS’ speeches so that he sings “One Dance.”
The 44th president may prefer Kendrick Lamar over Drizzy, but this video is still golden. Most recently, Obama (sorta) covered The Weeknd‘s “Can’t Feel My Face” and even Desiigner‘s “Panda.”
The 29-year-old star has an admiration for the president and wouldn’t mind playing Obama in a biopic. “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal,” he told VH1 in 2012.
How does this dubbed video compare to the “Hotline Bling” cover from last year?
SOURCE: Page Six | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
