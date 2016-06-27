CLOSE
Listen To DJ Khaled’s “I Got The Keys” Featuring Jay Z & Future

Jay Z

Source: DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled  may have just dropped his most major key ever.

After weeks of hinting at his track with Future and Jay Z, “I Got The Keys” has finally arrived.Khaled also revealed that his album “Major Keys” is set to release on July 29. The Miami-based DJ has kept any other album details under wraps. The only other person we know is definitely on the track list is Drake, who’s soon-to-be summer anthem “For Free” has slowing been climbing the charts and pays homage to Bay Area legend Too Short.

But Khaled is ready to drop another single to feed the streets.

It’s not just a video,” Khaled promised on Instagram. “It’s a movie premiere with an Oscar-winning performance by the iconic legendary Jay Z!!!!”

With everyone from Fabolous to A$ap Ferg and 2 Chainz, the video shoot was obviously lit.

Stream the track below and watch the video over on Tidal.

Listen To DJ Khaled’s “I Got The Keys” Featuring Jay Z & Future was originally published on theurbandaily.com

DJ Khaled , Future , Jay-Z

