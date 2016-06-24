Britain Shocks World , Votes To Leave The European Union!!!

The world awoke this morning to the shocking news of the U.K.’s Brexit vote which ended with Britain separating from the European Union….destined to create biggest economic shift since the collapse and global financial crisis of 2008!!!

The DOW Jones fell 500 points before the opening bell of trading this morning. The Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors released this statement:

“The Federal Reserve is carefully monitoring developments in global financial markets, in cooperation with other central banks, following the results of the U.K. referendum on membership in the European Union. The Federal Reserve is prepared to provide dollar liquidity through its existing swap lines with central banks, as necessary, to address pressures in global funding markets, which could have adverse implications for the U.S. economy.”

