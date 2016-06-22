5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week

Jon Bap – “Gooder Than Before / Forced”
Jon Bap channels his inner D’Angelo for this two-part cut from Let It Happen. “Gooder Than Before / Forced” serves as the first track on the EP, which originally dropped in 2014.
Sampa The Great – “Blessings”
Sampa The Great is an avant-garde anomaly. Blending hip-hop and R&B with spoken word and visual art, the Zambian vocalist – who currently resides in Sydney – is just another reason to be excited about Australia’s new class of soul.
Joyce Wrice – “Home Alone”
L.A. sweetheart Joyce Wrice makes the kind of R&B that made you fall in love in the 90s. “Home Alone” comes from her latest project, Stay Around.
Tom Misch – “Crazy Dream” (feat. Loyle Carner)
Twenty-year-old producer/singer Tom Misch has a new EP on the way. Tune your ears to “Crazy Dream” featuring London crooner Loyle Carner. Reverie‘s set to drop July 15.
Beya Likhari – “Lovebug”
Baltimore native Beya Likhari “writes sentences and sings them.” “Lovebug” finds her interlacing saccharine melodies with lyrics about being smitten.
