In a second case try, 23 yr-old Brandon Vandenburg, a former Vanderbilt football player, has been found guilty of five counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of unlawful photography for the 2013 incident in which he organized and recorded the gang rape of his unconscious girlfriend.

The sentence is expected to be from 15 – 25 years in prison.

See story here

